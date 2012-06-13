BERLIN, June 13 Germany is confident the Italian
economy will recover next year if it sticks to agreed reforms,
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.
"If the plans that are currently in the pipeline are
fulfilled, next year Italy will have the highest primary surplus
in the euro zone, which would be an remarkable achievement,"
Schaeuble said at an event where Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti won a prize for responsible political leadership.
"I am convinced that while Italy's economy may contract this
year it will recover next year if sticks to structural reforms,"
said Schaeuble, who added there was room for more
growth-friendly fiscal policy.