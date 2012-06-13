BERLIN, June 13 Germany is confident the Italian economy will recover next year if it sticks to agreed reforms, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

"If the plans that are currently in the pipeline are fulfilled, next year Italy will have the highest primary surplus in the euro zone, which would be an remarkable achievement," Schaeuble said at an event where Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti won a prize for responsible political leadership.

"I am convinced that while Italy's economy may contract this year it will recover next year if sticks to structural reforms," said Schaeuble, who added there was room for more growth-friendly fiscal policy.