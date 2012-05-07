BERLIN May 7 Jean-Claude Juncker, head of the
Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, said on Monday he had
made it clear to French president-elect Francois Hollande that
he could not renegotiate the European Union's fiscal pact.
Juncker, who is prime minister of Luxembourg, told
broadcaster ZDF that Hollande had rung him and he had told the
president-elect that some things were unacceptable.
"What isn't okay is completely reopening the agreed fiscal
treaty," Juncker said. "It will not be possible to change the
substance of the fiscal pact, there will not be a formal new
negotiation in that respect."
"But it is possible to add growth elements, not necessarily
in the form of a treaty," he said. "And that is an issue that is
somewhere in the pipeline."
Hollande has said he wants a renegotiation of the so-called
fiscal compact agreed by European leaders in March in an attempt
to end more than two years of crisis. But he has signalled that
a new growth pact to complement the tougher budget rules could
also be acceptable.
Juncker said it was right that Europe needed to focus on
bolstering economic growth as well as making savings.
"We must also give hope," he said. "The election results in
Greece show that there is an absolute lack of hope. We must
resolve this dilemma."
Greeks - enraged by the terms of international bailouts
which have cut wages, sent unemployment to one of the highest
levels in Europe and caused a spate of suicides - deserted
mainstream parties in droves in Sunday's poll, plunging their
country into uncertainty.