BERLIN May 7 Jean-Claude Juncker, head of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, said on Monday he had made it clear to French president-elect Francois Hollande that he could not renegotiate the European Union's fiscal pact.

Juncker, who is prime minister of Luxembourg, told broadcaster ZDF that Hollande had rung him and he had told the president-elect that some things were unacceptable.

"What isn't okay is completely reopening the agreed fiscal treaty," Juncker said. "It will not be possible to change the substance of the fiscal pact, there will not be a formal new negotiation in that respect."

"But it is possible to add growth elements, not necessarily in the form of a treaty," he said. "And that is an issue that is somewhere in the pipeline."

Hollande has said he wants a renegotiation of the so-called fiscal compact agreed by European leaders in March in an attempt to end more than two years of crisis. But he has signalled that a new growth pact to complement the tougher budget rules could also be acceptable.

Juncker said it was right that Europe needed to focus on bolstering economic growth as well as making savings.

"We must also give hope," he said. "The election results in Greece show that there is an absolute lack of hope. We must resolve this dilemma."

Greeks - enraged by the terms of international bailouts which have cut wages, sent unemployment to one of the highest levels in Europe and caused a spate of suicides - deserted mainstream parties in droves in Sunday's poll, plunging their country into uncertainty.