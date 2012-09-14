BERLIN, Sept 14 The European Court of Justice
(ECJ) would have to investigate if the European Central Bank
overstepped its mandate, a German finance ministry spokeswoman
said on Friday.
"The ECB operations are for now within its mandate," the
spokeswoman told a regular government briefing.
"Were the mandate to be exceeded, clarity would have to
sought at the ECJ."
The ECB's plans for potentially unlimited purchases of debt
issued by troubled euro zone countries have stirred unease in
Germany where some see them as violating a taboo on the central
bank financing state budgets and fear they will fan inflation.
The ECB's mandate is to maintain price stability.