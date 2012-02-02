BERLIN Feb 2 The finance ministers of the euro zone's four AAA-rated countries will meet in Berlin on Friday, Germany's finance ministry said on Thursday, days before they are to discuss a financing deal for Greece with their 13 currency bloc peers.

The ministers of Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and Luxembourg would meet at around midday and would discuss current topics, a spokeswoman for the finance ministry said, declining to give further details.

Meetings between those finance ministers take place relatively regularly but are usually not known to the press. No statement would follow the meeting, she added.

The meeting comes days before euro zone finance ministers aim to agree a second financing package for Greece in Brussels on Monday, a decision they hope will boost market trust in euro zone public finances and help contain the debt crisis. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Gernot Heller)