BERLIN Feb 2 The finance ministers of the
euro zone's four AAA-rated countries will meet in Berlin on
Friday, Germany's finance ministry said on Thursday, days before
they are to discuss a financing deal for Greece with their 13
currency bloc peers.
The ministers of Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and
Luxembourg would meet at around midday and would discuss current
topics, a spokeswoman for the finance ministry said, declining
to give further details.
Meetings between those finance ministers take place
relatively regularly but are usually not known to the press. No
statement would follow the meeting, she added.
The meeting comes days before euro zone finance ministers
aim to agree a second financing package for Greece in Brussels
on Monday, a decision they hope will boost market trust in euro
zone public finances and help contain the debt crisis.
