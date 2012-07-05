BERLIN, July 5 Agreements made at last week's EU
summit do not go beyond existing treaties, German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said on Thursday, adding that the decisions taken
did not involve any party taking on additional liabilities.
"(Last week's EU summit) did not enter into any agreement
that extends beyond what has already been agreed by our treaties
and agreements," Merkel told a joint news conference with her
Lebanese counterpart.
"What we are talking about is establishing banking
supervision, that is something that is urgently required, as has
been shown by the Spanish banks' stress tests," she said, adding
that as earlier European stress tests had not shown up the
problems, an independent body was required.
"This is not talking about additional liabilities to be
assumed by a particular party," said Merkel.