BERLIN Dec 14 Europe can emerge stronger from its debt crisis if governments show patience and follow through on their plan to integrate their economies, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a speech in parliament on Wednesday.

"I am convinced that if we have the necessary patience and endurance, if we do not let reversals get us down, if we consistently move towards a fiscal and stability union, if we actually complete the economic and currency union ... then what I have always stated as our goal since the beginning of the crisis will come to pass," Merkel said.

"Then Europe will not only overcome this crisis, but Europe will emerge from this crisis stronger than when it went into it."