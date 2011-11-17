BERLIN Nov 17 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel reiterated on Thursday her opposition to a greater role
for the European Central Bank in helping to solve the euro zone
debt crisis, saying political action was required.
"I am convinced that only political solutions can resolve
the situation," Merkel told an industry event in Berlin.
"If politicians think the ECB can solve the euro crisis,
then they are mistaken," she said, adding that even if the ECB
assumed a role as a lender of last resort, it would not solve
the crisis.
Merkel also said it required a big dose of political
sensitivity to ease tensions between euro zone members and
states who are part of the EU but are not part of the currency
union.
(Reporting By Madeline Chambers)