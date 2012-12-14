BRUSSELS Dec 14 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
rejected suggestions on Friday that the worst was over for the
euro zone, saying the currency bloc faced years of painful
reforms, slow growth and high unemployment.
Speaking to reporters at the end of a two-day summit of EU
leaders in Brussels, Merkel hailed agreements on banking
supervision and the release of aid to Greece, but was cautious
about predicting better times ahead.
"One reason I am careful with my forecasts is the adjustment
process, the changes that we are going through are very
difficult and painful," Merkel said.
She said the bloc would not see the fruits of labour market
and other structural reforms for several years, with 2013
shaping up as another challenge.
"Next year, and the ECB president said this, we will have
very low growth rates, we will see negative growth in some
countries, and we can expect very high unemployment levels to
continue," Merkel said.
"On the one hand we have accomplished a lot. But we also
have tough times ahead of us that can't be solved with one big
step. There has been lots of talk about the one step, whether it
be a debt haircut, euro bonds or some other measure that will
solve everything. That won't be the case."
(Reporting by Noah Barkin)