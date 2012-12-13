BERLIN Dec 13 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
hailed on Thursday an agreement clinched by EU finance ministers
on giving the European Central Bank new powers to supervise euro
zone banks and said Germany's key demands had been met.
"The importance of the deal cannot be too highly assessed...
We succeeded in securing Germany's key demands," Merkel told the
lower house of parliament, the Bundestag.
Merkel also praised Greece's reform efforts and said she
expected euro zone ministers on Thursday to approve the payment
of a next tranche of loans for the crisis-racked country.