(Recasts on limited treaty change)
BERLIN Nov 17 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said on Thursday changing the EU's treaties was necessary
to combat the euro zone debt crisis.
She argued that alterations could be kept to a minimum,
possibly even limited to euro zone members.
Merkel also appealed to non-euro zone members of the
27-member European Union to work with her on deeper integration
despite strong opposition from countries such as Britain.
"I am convinced that only political solutions can resolve
the situation," Merkel told an industry event in Berlin. "A
breakthrough to a new Europe can only happen if we are ready to
change our treaties."
She said the changes, opposed by some EU states due to the
practical difficulties involved in agreeing and implementing
them, could be kept to a minimum.
The EU suffered difficulties in ratifying the Lisbon Treaty
which initially stumbled in referendums in several countries.
Merkel said European institutions had to have powers to
intervene in national budgets if deficit rules were breached,
and that complaints should be brought to the European Court.
"This can be limited to euro states, it can be done in the
form of a protocol ... it would be a very limited change to the
treaty," said Merkel.
"But national governments must be prepared to tie themselves
to the community in a binding way."
Merkel renewed her call for greater EU-wide integration and
said a big dose of political sensitivity was needed to ease
tensions between euro zone members and states who are part of
the EU but not part of the currency union.
"There are ... many good political and economic reasons to
further integrate the 27-member EU, as opposed to the 17-member
euro zone," she said.
"That there are tensions at the moment, because the non-euro
zone members are saying you must tackle the euro's problems and
at the same time say 'we don't want to be left behind', requires
a great degree of sensitivity. But the German government is
prepared for that.
"We want an EU with Britain, with a strong Poland. We invite
as many nations as possible to work with us on the euro."
Britain in particular has railed against an EU-wide
financial transaction tax which Germany wants. Britain fears
such a tax would drive business from the City of London.
British Prime Minister David Cameron, a eurosceptic, visits
Merkel in Berlin on Friday.
Merkel again ruled out the possibility of the ECB taking on
a bigger role in helping to tackle the crisis.
"If politicians think the ECB can solve the euro crisis,
then they are mistaken." She said that even if the ECB assumed a
role as lender of last resort, it would not solve the crisis.
