LISBON Nov 12 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
praised on Monday the resolve of the Portuguese people to deal
with the debt crisis that engulfed their country and forced it
to seek an international bailout.
"I sense a great sense of determination here in Portugal to
overcome this difficult phase," she said at a joint press
conference with Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho on her first
visit to Lisbon since the crisis erupted.
"I know that it's very hard for some people - unemployment
is high, especially among young people, so Germany wants to
support Portugal in particular with professional training for
young people."
She said Germany had shown solidarity so far and would
continue to do so in future.