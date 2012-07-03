By Madeline Chambers
| BERLIN, July 3
conservatives threatened on Tuesday to pull out of German
Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition if further
euro zone states secure bailouts, saying there were limits to
how far his party was prepared to go.
Although burly Bavarian premier Horst Seehofer, who faces a
state election next year, has a tendency to pick fights and talk
tough, his threat highlights the pressure Merkel is under at
home after last week's euro zone deal.
In what was widely seen as a defeat for Merkel, euro zone
leaders agreed last Friday to let the region's bailout fund
inject aid directly into stricken banks and to intervene on bond
markets to support troubled member states.
Merkel relies on votes from the Bavarian Christian Social
Union (CSU), sister party to her own Christian Democrats (CDU),
in parliament and in theory he could bring down her government.
"At some point, the time will come when the Bavarian state
government and the CSU cannot say 'yes' any more," Seehofer told
Stern weekly in an interview.
"And without CSU votes, the coalition has no majority."
In comments that will go down well with voters in his state
who are generally more sceptical about Europe than CDU
supporters, Seehofer said he was worried that financial markets
might think Germany had taken on too much of a burden.
"That is what I think is the most dangerous point," he said.
The chancellor has been hammered by German newspapers for
being outfoxed by the leaders of Spain and Italy.
Asked about Seehofer's comments at a joint news conference
on Tuesday with the prime minister of Slovakia, Merkel said she
had spoken at length with the Bavarian premier.
"I think that we will cooperate well in the coalition, not
only on European issues," she said.
"ROUGH SEAS"
Merkel's pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), also
traditionally more sceptical about Europe than the CDU, sprang
to her defence.
"At the current difficult time for the euro and Europe,
Germany needs a stable government which is capable of taking
action," said FDP General-Secretary Patrick Doering.
"On rough seas, you don't question the course or the
leadership," he told Handelsblatt daily, adding that the FDP
would ensure Germany did not take on more liabilities in the
euro zone without adequate controls.
Voters in Germany, which has effectively become Europe's
paymaster, and several other northern European states, are fed
up with footing the bill for what they see as profligate
southern states such as Greece.
Seehofer's comments chimed with remarks from Slovak Prime
Minister Robert Fico who warned that his country was not
prepared to provide financial assistance to other euro zone
countries if they failed to commit to reforms.
"The (Slovak) public's patience is wearing thin," Fico said
at his joint news conference with Merkel.
Merkel faces an election in September 2013 and she is still
one of Germany's most popular politicians. But the gap between
her conservatives and the opposition Social Democrats (SPD) has
narrowed in the last two months as the euro zone crisis has
racked financial markets again.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)