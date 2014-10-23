BRUSSELS Oct 23 European Union budget rules should be respected and budget consolidation should go hand in hand with growth, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday on arriving at an EU summit.

Incoming European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has announced a three-year plan to produce 300 billion euros in public and private investment to raise Europe's growth potential. EU leaders will discuss this plan on Thursday.

"I support that Jean-Claude Juncker has proposed a investment programme as well as supporting that the rules of the Stability and Growth Pact must be credibly observed," Merkel said, referring to the budget rules.

The Commission is reviewing draft budget plans of euro zone countries to see if they are in line with EU budget rules that oblige governments to strive every year towards balancing their books.

France and Italy have submited 2015 budgets that fall short of EU requirements, claiming they need to consolidate more slowly to support economic growth. They may have their budgets sent back for adjustments.

Merkel said that higher deficits did not help growth.

"I think it's about bringing both together growth and budgetary consolidation. We have had times in Europe with very high deficits and yet no growth, so we must learn from the past and I hope we will find a common solution," she said. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robin Emmott)