BRUSSELS Oct 23 European Union budget rules
should be respected and budget consolidation should go hand in
hand with growth, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on
Thursday on arriving at an EU summit.
Incoming European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker
has announced a three-year plan to produce 300 billion euros in
public and private investment to raise Europe's growth
potential. EU leaders will discuss this plan on Thursday.
"I support that Jean-Claude Juncker has proposed a
investment programme as well as supporting that the rules of the
Stability and Growth Pact must be credibly observed," Merkel
said, referring to the budget rules.
The Commission is reviewing draft budget plans of euro zone
countries to see if they are in line with EU budget rules that
oblige governments to strive every year towards balancing their
books.
France and Italy have submited 2015 budgets that fall short
of EU requirements, claiming they need to consolidate more
slowly to support economic growth. They may have their budgets
sent back for adjustments.
Merkel said that higher deficits did not help growth.
"I think it's about bringing both together growth and
budgetary consolidation. We have had times in Europe with very
high deficits and yet no growth, so we must learn from the past
and I hope we will find a common solution," she said.
