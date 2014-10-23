* EU budget rules at centre of tensions over growth
* Investment fund planned, but no likely to be solution
* Italy's Renzi says tax cuts will still go ahead
(Updates with Italy's Renzi)
By Julia Fioretti and Jean-Baptiste Vey
BRUSSELS, Oct 23 Germany and France both called
for economic growth to be at the heart of the euro zone's budget
strategy on Thursday but German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned
against returning to the pre-crisis days of high spending to try
to revive the economy.
With the euro zone flirting with stagnation and deflation,
the leaders of the bloc's two biggest economies put the emphasis
on growth as they arrived for an EU summit in Brussels. But
their comments betrayed starkly different visions on how to act.
At the centre of tensions are EU budget rules that force
countries to control their public finances to win investor
confidence. Paris says they risk suffocating money flows to
businesses and projects at such a fragile time.
Merkel said that higher deficits did not help growth.
"I think it's about bringing both together growth and
budgetary consolidation," she told reporters.
"We have had times in Europe with very high deficits and yet
no growth, so we must learn from the past and I hope we will
find a common solution."
The European Commission, which acts as a budget policeman
for the 18-country euro zone, is reviewing member states' draft
budget plans to see if they are in line with EU budget rules.
The rules oblige governments to strive every year towards
balancing their books and avoid any repeat of the 2009-2012 euro
zone crisis, where countries spent well beyond their means.
France and Italy have submitted 2015 budgets that fall short
of EU requirements, saying they need to cut spending more slowly
to support economic growth. They may have their budgets sent
back for adjustments.
French President Francois Hollande said nothing would divert
him from his goal of generating jobs and growth.
"We will respect the rules with the maximum of flexibility
and that is valid also for the growth objective that we will
bring tomorrow during the European Council," Hollande said,
referring to the EU summit.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said Rome could make 1
to 2 billion euros in extra cuts to the 2015 budget to avoid
having its budget rejected. But like Hollande, he said his plan
to revive the Italian economy would still go ahead.
"We've put forward a big package to reduce taxes, and since
Europe has asked us several times to reduce taxes, now that
we've done it, it certainly won't be a small discussion about
decimals and commas that will derail our course of change,"
Renzi said.
Renzi took a risk with Brussels when he set out 18 billion
euros ($23 billion) in tax cuts in next year's draft budget and
pushed back a target date for achieving a structural balanced
budget by a year to 2017.
But leaders such as Renzi have been emboldened by comments
from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who has added
his voice to calls for more public spending to help the economy,
warning that the economic aftermath of the euro zone crisis has
lasted longer than the Great Recession of the 1930s.
He is expected to address leaders at the summit.
Draghi has also promised to "use all the available
instruments" to fight deflation but is running out of weapons as
some members of the ECB's policymaking council are resistant to
a U.S.-style bond-buying programme, or quantitative easing.
"NOT CHINA"
Meanwhile, Germany, which faces criticism for failing to
spend more and support the faltering economy, has its sights on
a balanced federal budget next year -- a government promise.
Merkel said she supported a 300 billion euro investment
programme proposed by incoming European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker to raise Europe's growth potential, but
again welcomed Juncker's promise not to change budget rules.
"I support that Jean-Claude Juncker has proposed an
investment programme as well as supporting that the rules of the
Stability and Growth Pact must be credibly observed," Merkel
said, referring to the budget rules.
Germany and the European Commission, the EU executive, see
an investment programme that attracts private investors as a way
to channel billions of euros into the economy without getting
deeper into debt.
Juncker will unveil the programme before Christmas.
In addition, the Commission and the European Investment Bank
(EIB) will draw up a list of infrastructure projects and ways to
finance them by December to present to finance ministers.
But economists have doubts any programme could be big enough
to help cut near record unemployment, fend off deflation and
help weak business confidence.
"This is absolutely no solution to the current crisis,"
Citigroup's chief economist Willem Buiter said in Brussels.
"This is not China where there is a list of projects worth
hundreds of billions of euros ready to go ... You have to get
planning permission, environmental impact studies, so we are
talking three or four years from now (that the money would start
flowing)," he said.
(Additional reporting by Adrian Croft and Jan Strupzcewski,
Robin Emmott; Writing by Robin Emmott; Editing by Catherine
Evans and Hugh Lawson)