BERLIN, June 20 Germany's Angela Merkel said on
Wednesday that both of Europe's bailout schemes included
mechanisms for buying state debt on the secondary bond market
but stressed that this was a "purely theoretical" question and
was not being discussed.
Asked about the possibility of struggling euro zone states
like Spain seeking such help, Merkel told a joint news
conference with visiting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte: "I
have not heard anything about this."
"It is true that both the EFSF (European Financial Stability
Facility) and the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) do include
the possibility of buying bonds in the secondary market, but
this is not in discussion at the moment," she said.
"I know of no concrete plans. The possibility exists of
buying bonds with the EFSF and ESM, always with conditionality,
but it is a purely theoretical issue regarding the treaty," she
said, praising Spain, Portugal and Italy for their efforts to
reform their economies.
Rutte said Europe could not continue to support countries if
it was unclear whether they would respect agreements, but he
presumed the new Greek government would uphold its commitments.