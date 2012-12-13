BERLIN Dec 13 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Thursday Europe would emerge stronger from its debt
crisis than it entered it, as long as it had the courage to take
reforms, for example to improve competitiveness.
"This courage to bring about change is what we need, and
therefore I am convinced that Europe will manage to come out of
this crisis stronger than it went into it," Merkel told the
German lower house of parliament, the Bundestag.
"This is the great mission of our times," she said shortly
before heading to Brussels for an EU summit.
Merkel, who smiled as she addressed lawmakers, said Germany
had already managed to emerge stronger from the 2008/09
financial market crisis.