BERLIN May 15 The leaders of Germany's
opposition Social Democrats (SPD) said on Tuesday it would be a
big challenge for Chancellor Angela Merkel to get parliamentary
approval for the EU fiscal pact on budget discipline before the
summer recess as she had planned.
Leading SPD member Frank-Walter Steinmeier also said his
party would decide whether to back the bill depending on what
growth measures were added, saying there was no possibility of
voting on it on the originally planned date of May 25.
"The timing put forward by the government is off the table,"
he told a news conference alongside the other two party leaders,
Peer Steinbrueck and Sigmar Gabriel, ahead of Merkel's first
meeting later on Tuesday with France's new Socialist president.
"The government has to realise in the end that this is
completely unrealistic," said Steinmeier.
Merkel needs the support of the SPD - which has backed her
on the euro zone debt crisis so far - to get a majority of two
thirds of votes in parliament on the fiscal pact.
Although the SPD are unlikely to torpedo the bill and plunge
the euro zone into an even deeper crisis, they have been
emboldened by Socialist Francois Holland's victory in France and
by their own win in a weekend regional vote.
The SPD want to use this momentum to demand growth-boost
steps to complement the German-led European fiscal pact.