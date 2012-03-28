BERLIN, March 28 The German government rejected
on Wednesday suggestions from opposition parties that a
parliamentary votes on the euro zone's new fiscal discipline
pact be delayed, saying it should be approved in tandem with the
bloc's new bailout mechanism before the summer recess.
"In the view of the government, the fiscal pact and the ESM
(European Stability Mechanism) will be decided before the summer
break," government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular news
briefing.
The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens, whose
support Chancellor Angela Merkel needs to get the required
two-thirds majority in parliament for the fiscal pact, say the
government's plan to get both it and the bailout facility
approved in June is overly ambitious.
They want more growth-oriented measures to complement the
common currency area's belt-tightening policies and have
suggested the vote on the pact be delayed beyond the summer,
possibly to coincide with a separate vote in France.