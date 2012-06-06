BERLIN, June 6 German's opposition Social
Democrats urged the government on Wednesday to stop dragging its
feet on a European financial transaction tax, saying this was
holding up talks on how to get parliamentary approval of Angela
Merkel's fiscal pact.
After an optimistic start, the three-week old talks between
her centre-right government and the centre-left opposition aimed
at securing quick parliamentary approval of Europe's new fiscal
pact and bailout fund appeared at risk of stalling.
"Non-binding announcements and facile suggestions are not
enough," said SPD party chief Sigmar Gabriel, urging concrete
progress towards a financial transactions tax if Merkel wants
help reaching the two-thirds majority in parliament needed to
pass the fiscal pact, agreed by 25 European Union member states.
The government backs a tax on financial transactions in
theory, but faces stiff opposition from EU countries inside and
outside the euro zone, notably Britain.
Party leaders from Merkel's coalition and the SPD and Greens
are due to meet again on June 13 to consider proposals from both
sides on how to reach consensus to get the fiscal austerity pact
and European Stability Mechanism approved by the summer recess.
Merkel cannot get the majority needed without help from the
opposition, which has in the past supported her in the euro zone
debt crisis but is now trying to sharpen its opposition profile
ahead of federal elections next year.
Gabriel told the Rheinische Post newspaper that "a tax on
financial markets must be given clear approval by the cabinet".
The SPD's Green allies have taken much the same stance.
"I don't get the impression that the government wants to
negotiate this seriously," said SPD MP Michael Roth: "We agree
in principle but the substance is still all up in the air."
But the party in the ruling coalition with most doubts about
the transaction tax - the Free Democrats (FDP) - do appear more
ready for a compromise, with an internal party document seen by
Reuters saying such a tax should be introduced by all 27 EU
states "as far as possible".
"Apparently the FDP too is finally moving behind the
financial transactions tax," said Gabriel.
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski and Andreas Rinke; Writing by
Stephen Brown; Editing by John Stonestreet)