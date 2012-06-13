BERLIN, June 13 Germany's government and
opposition parties failed on Wednesday to resolve a row holding
up parliamentary ratification of both the EU's new fiscal treaty
and the euro zone's permanent rescue fund, and will resume talks
next week.
The delay is potentially embarrassing for Chancellor Angela
Merkel because she has insisted that Germany's European partners
sign up to the tougher budget rules enshrined in the compact.
The bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM),
which may be used to provide help for Spain's ailing banks, is
meant to start working from July 1 but cannot do so without the
approval of Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy.
Merkel wants parliament to approve the two items at the same
time, but needs opposition support for the fiscal treaty. The
opposition Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens are pressing for a
financial transaction tax as well as more steps to generate
European growth and jobs in exchange for their support.
"The (next) meeting on June 21 will take the whole day,"
said conservative lawmaker Volker Kauder, a close ally of
Merkel, noting that the parties had managed to agree on many
points but some were still open.
"There was some rapprochement on the key points," said SPD
parliamentary leader Frank-Walter Steinmeier, adding that an
agreement hinged on the outcome of further negotiations.
Some in the SPD have previously threatened to delay the bill
until the autumn. Countries have until the end of the year to
ratify the fiscal compact.
The centre-left SPD and the Greens have been generally
supportive of Merkel's stance during the euro zone crisis but
have taken a more combative stance in recent months as Germany's
2013 federal elections draw nearer.
European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on
Tuesday Germany should ratify the fiscal compact and the ESM as
quickly as possible to send a strong signal to its European
partners.
"It is important that the ESM is approved quickly so that we
are prepared for the worst case scenario, which hopefully will
not come about," Asmussen told a German business gathering.