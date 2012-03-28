* Merkel wants to approve new fiscal rules by June
* Opposition sees no need to rush, signals tougher stance
* Opposition demands financial tax, growth-boosting measures
By Markus Wacket and Gareth Jones
BERLIN, March 28 The German government dug in
its heels on Wednesday over the timing of a parliamentary vote
on a new fiscal discipline pact for Europe, saying it wanted the
legislation approved by the summer despite rising calls from
opposition parties for a delay.
The pact, which aims to enshrine German-style fiscal rules
across 25 EU countries, requires a two-thirds majority in
parliament to pass, meaning Chancellor Angela Merkel is
dependent on the opposition.
The Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens, with an eye to
national elections next year, want to complement the pact with
new growth-boosting policies to help struggling countries such
as Greece out of deep recession.
On Wednesday, the head of the SPD, Sigmar Gabriel, suggested
that the vote on the fiscal pact could be delayed until
September, when French lawmakers are expected to endorse it.
But Merkel's centre-right coalition wants to complete
ratification of the pact in tandem with Europe's new bailout
facility, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), in June and
rejected talk of a delay.
"In the view of the government, the fiscal pact and the ESM
will be decided before the summer break," government spokesman
Steffen Seibert told a regular news briefing.
The SPD's refusal to tow Merkel's line may herald a more
assertive approach in the run-up to two key state elections in
May and the federal vote next year, in which Merkel is widely
expected to seek a third term.
Francois Hollande, Socialist frontrunner in France's
presidential election race, has vowed to renegotiate the fiscal
pact if he defeats President Nicolas Sarkozy in the two-round
vote in April and May.
He has echoed the SPD calls for greater focus on policies to
kickstart economic growth in Europe and the German party may
feel that its leverage will rise if Hollande wins the vote.
"We have no time pressure (for approving the fiscal pact),"
Gabriel said.
The pact has to be approved by the end of the year but
Merkel wants Germany to set a good example by approving it
sooner after insisting so heavily that its partners adopt the
measures, which include a German-style "debt brake".
Merkel may be hoping to minimise a divisive political debate
by pushing for the fiscal pact and the ESM to be approved
simultaneously.
Both the SPD and the Greens were angered this week by the
government's decision to shelve a mooted financial transactions
tax to help finance growth-boosting measures due to a lack of
support in the euro zone.
At Wednesday's news conference, government spokesman Seibert
reiterated that there could be no question of Germany moving
ahead alone on introducing such a tax, adding that euro zone
finance ministers would discuss the issue at a meeting on Friday
in Copenhagen.
Seibert also took a swipe at comments from the Organisation
for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) calling for
"the mother of all firewalls" to impress financial markets and
put an end to the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
"It is regrettable that in these discussions obviously no
figure is high enough... The result of such proposals... is
unfortunately that they further unsettle the markets," he said.
OECD head Angel Gurria repeated his call on Tuesday that the
euro bailout fund should total around 1 trillion euros ($1.3
trillion), though the bloc's finance ministers look more likely
to agree to a level nearer 700 billion euros when they meet in
Denmark.