BERLIN, March 10 Germany's opposition
Social Democrats (SPD) will back new euro zone budget discipline
rules on condition the government agrees extra measures like a
financial transaction tax, SPD leader Frank-Walter Steinmeier
told a German daily.
Chancellor Angela Merkel requires a two-thirds majority in
both houses of parliament to get new euro zone budget discipline
rules approved at home, given that they would affect national
sovereignty, making her dependent on the opposition.
Despite having backed her in the past on crisis decisions
such as bailout packages for Greece, the opposition parties are
now demanding concessions in exchange for their support.
"We did not refuse her our approval for the European support
measures. Whether this is equally valid for the fiscal treaty
will depend considerably on whether the government is open to
additional measures," Steinmeier told the Frankfurter Rundschau,
noting he was waiting for the government's response to the SPD's
demands, and talks were only just beginning.
"Additional measures to promote economic growth...must
urgently be agreed. For this, you would obviously need the funds
that must come from things like a tax on financial markets," he
added. "You also need special rules for countries in dire
straits for the payment of structural funds."
European leaders have said they plan to map out a financial
transaction tax by March but Merkel's cabinet is divided over
whether this could be introduced within the euro zone if Britain
rejected a European Union wide tax.
The junior partners within her centre-right coalition, the
Free Democrats (FDP), have said they will only accept the tax
across the EU. But Wolfgang Kubicki, the FDP head in
Schleswig-Holstein, urged his party to show willingness to
compromise.
"The FDP would not lose face if it agreed to the
introduction of a financial transaction tax in the 17 euro
states to begin with," he was quoted as saying by the
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
Norbert Barthle, the budgetary expert of Merkel's
conservatives, told the same daily he believed it was possible
the FDP could reconsider its position: "If there are signs that
the introduction of a financial transaction tax within the euro
zone is possible, the FDP would not refuse it."
REDEMPTION FUND
The SPD's Steinmeier added that Berlin should also be
willing to discuss the proposal of Germany's panel of
independent economic advisers for a euro zone redemption fund.
The so-called wisemen, whose views are not necessarily taken
on board by the government, said last year the European Central
Bank's bond-buying programme was putting its credibility at risk
and one alternative would be to set up a "redemption pact."
This would involve countries with sovereign debt above 60
percent of GDP pooling their excess debt into a redemption fund
with common liability. They would commit to reforms and see
their debts repaid over 20-25 years.
The EU has said the idea is worth further scrutiny although
Merkel initially responded that such a mechanism would require
changes of European treaties and would be "impossible to
implement in reality."
Steinmeier said the government's plan to have the parliament
ratify the law on the euro zone's fiscal pact by the end of May
could prove too ambitious.
