BERLIN Dec 12 German lawmakers from
Angela Merkel's coalition want more say in agreements made with
European partners, a paper to be presented to MPs says, firing a
warning shot to the chancellor that all major deals to save the
euro zone must go past them first.
The paper, approved by parliamentary floor leaders from
Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), the Christian Social Union
(CSU) and Free Democrats (FDP), calls on the government to
inform and consult parliament when they deal with EU issues or
involve the use of EU institutions.
The highly technical document, obtained by Reuters, seems
aimed at ensuring parliament has a say in a proposed new treaty
for deeper economic integration in the euro zone, which was
agreed at a European Union summit on Friday.
Germany's parliament already holds greater sway in EU
decisions since its constitutional court made it a requirement
that the Bundestag be consulted on changes to the euro zone
bailout fund.
Their demands, that government inform it of discussions from
an early stage and provide documents to show why each decision
must be made quickly, are significant as they could further tie
Merkel's hands during negotiations.
In September, Merkel's centre-right coalition narrowly
backed changes to the European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF), following the constitutional court ruling, but 10 MPs
from her Christian Democrat party voted against the measure.
In October, there were 15 rebels in the coalition who
abstained or voted against another euro zone rescue measure
.