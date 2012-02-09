BERLIN Feb 9 German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with parliamentary floor leaders on Friday to discuss Greece's bailout after euro zone ministers meet in Brussels later on Thursday, parliamentary sources said.

Merkel needs parliamentary support to be able to go ahead with a bond swap deal between Greece and private investors -- backed by the EU and International Monetary Fund -- as well as to approve a second bailout programme for Athens.

A spokesman for Merkel's conservative parliamentary group said the extraordinary meeting was scheduled to discuss points on which Germany's lower house Bundestag needed to act after any potential decision that the Eurogroup would take on Thursday.

After the meeting at 0800 local time (0700 GMT), the leaders will brief their parliamentary groups at a meeting at 0900 (0800 GMT).

Greek leaders clinched a long-stalled deal on reforms and austerity measures needed to secure a bailout and avoid a messy default, government sources said on Thursday, hours before the country's financial backers were to meet in Brussels.

Sources have said the Bundestag plenary could be called for an extraordinary session next week to vote on the bond swap deal. A vote on a second Greek bailout programme could also be held later, sources have said. The Bundestag would not normally meet next week or the week after.

Germany's Bundestag has large sway over steps to help the euro zone out of its two-year debt crisis, getting to vote on action taken by the euro zone bailout fund.

As long as the constitutional court has not ruled on a special committee that could approve urgent euro zone bailout fund action, such decisions are made by the plenary, senior lawmakers have said.