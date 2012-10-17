BERLIN Oct 17 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
is in full agreement with Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on
his proposals for more effective economic cooperation in the
euro zone, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.
"The chancellor and the finance minister are pulling in the
same direction on this," said deputy government spokesman Georg
Streiter at a regular government news conference, when asked
about Schaeuble's proposals
A spokesman for Schaeuble, Martin Kotthaus, told the same
news conference that the European Union currency commissioner
that Schaeuble proposed could boost confidence in the euro.
"A strengthened currency commissioner could stand for
greater confidence in the implementation of measures and greater
confidence in the euro zone itself," Kotthaus said.
Kotthaus also said that Germany's opposition to euro bonds
remains clear and has not changed. He said Germany is in favour
of pan-European banking supervision "as soon as possible" but
noted it is a very complex issue requiring careful preparation.