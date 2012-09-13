BERLIN, Sept 13 Germany's head of state Joachim
Gauck has signed his country's agreement to the euro zone's new
bailout fund but ratification by Germany will not be complete
until the government meets the conditions set by the top court,
his office said on Thursday.
"Federal President Joachim Gauck today issued the laws in
the so-called 'rescue scheme'," his office said in a statement,
adding that these laws included the fiscal compact for budget
discipline.
But Gauck's office said formal ratification would not be
complete until the government has met the terms set by the
Constitutional Court, which gave a green light to the euro zone
crisis measures on Wednesday.
"For the ESM treaty to legally enter into force, it still
requires ratification by the president," the statement said,
listing the specifications made by the court a day earlier.