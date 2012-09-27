BERLIN, Sept 27 German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler defended on Thursday Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann's opposition to the European Central Bank's bond-buying plans, saying he deserved the government's full support.

"(Weidmann's stance) deserves the support of the entire German government," said Roesler, head of the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), who share power with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, in a speech in Berlin.

Weidmann has publicly opposed the ECB's bond-buying plans to help lower borrowing costs in highly-indebted euro zone states, though Merkel has made clear she supports them.

Roesler also said it was wrong to expect the European Central Bank to solve the euro zone debt crisis.

German policymakers say the bond-buying plans must not be treated as a substitute for tough fiscal and other reforms that euro zone governments are required to make.