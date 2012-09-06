POTSDAM, Germany, Sept 6 The euro zone must
avoid using monetary policy to tackle its fiscal problems,
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday,
shortly after the European Central Bank announced plans to buy
the debt of struggling governments.
"If we start wanting to resolve the problems of financial
policy through the more convenient means of monetary policy, we
will have a problem," Schaeuble said at an award ceremony in
honour of ECB president Mario Draghi.
"Central banks are autonomous so that the more convenient
path of printing money is barred to politicians," he added.
Earlier, Draghi won ECB backing to launch a new and
potentially unlimited bond-buying programme to lower borrowing
costs for Spain and Italy.
Germany's Bundesbank has strongly criticised the plans,
saying they encroach on the taboo of central bank funding of
euro zone governments.