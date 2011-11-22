BERLIN Nov 22 Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in a speech to parliament on Tuesday that Germany would do everything possible to defend the euro as a whole against dangers but not at the cost of its stability.

"We will do everything to ward off the dangers for the stability of the euro as a whole," Schaeuble said.

"But we will only do that in a way that we can be sure that the joint European currency remains a stable currency. That's the promise we gave for the common European currency -- that it is a stable currency with an independent central bank that is not there to be a state financier." (Reporting By Noah Barkin and Veronica Ek; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)