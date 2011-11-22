BERLIN Nov 22 Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said in a speech to parliament on Tuesday that Germany
would do everything possible to defend the euro as a whole
against dangers but not at the cost of its stability.
"We will do everything to ward off the dangers for the
stability of the euro as a whole," Schaeuble said.
"But we will only do that in a way that we can be sure that
the joint European currency remains a stable currency. That's
the promise we gave for the common European currency -- that it
is a stable currency with an independent central bank that is
not there to be a state financier."
(Reporting By Noah Barkin and Veronica Ek; writing by Erik
Kirschbaum)