BERLIN Nov 23 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday common euro zone debt
issuance would not address the root of the problem facing the
currency union and would simply lessen the pressure on states to
tackle their debt.
"This is about creating rules for financial discipline in
European countries. As soon as you start talking about eurobonds
... you take away the pressure on these countries," Schaeuble
told Deutschlandfunk radio.
Germany has led resistance to calls that the currency union
should issue common euro bonds but in the interview Schaeuble
avoided answering further questions on the subject.
He reiterated Germany's view that changes are needed to EU
treaties to force countries to stick to deficit rules.
"We need changes to the EU treaty in the short term ... We
must act quickly. We do not have months. We must now win back
the confidence of the markets," said Schaeuble.
(Reporting By Madeline Chambers)