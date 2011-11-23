BERLIN Nov 23 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday common euro zone debt issuance would not address the root of the problem facing the currency union and would simply lessen the pressure on states to tackle their debt.

"This is about creating rules for financial discipline in European countries. As soon as you start talking about eurobonds ... you take away the pressure on these countries," Schaeuble told Deutschlandfunk radio.

Germany has led resistance to calls that the currency union should issue common euro bonds but in the interview Schaeuble avoided answering further questions on the subject.

He reiterated Germany's view that changes are needed to EU treaties to force countries to stick to deficit rules.

"We need changes to the EU treaty in the short term ... We must act quickly. We do not have months. We must now win back the confidence of the markets," said Schaeuble. (Reporting By Madeline Chambers)