BERLIN May 20 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said Greece's exit from the euro zone could definitely
be prevented but that it was up to Greece to abide by its
agreements.
"European solidarity isn't a one-way street," Schaeuble told
Bild am Sonntag newspaper. "You can't have one without the
other. If anyone in Greece thinks that's the case, then they're
massively fooling themselves and the voters."
Amid discussions in Germany and elsewhere about a possible
Greek exit from the euro zone, Schaueble was asked if that could
still be prevented: "Naturally! Because that's exactly the goal
we had in mind when we agreed to the extensive rescue efforts
and reform programmes that free the country for years from
having to get loans in financial markets.
"Now it's up to Greece to abide by its obligations," he
said.
Schaeuble said he hoped that Greece would have a stable
government as soon as possible.
"The current situation is causing public uncertainty. That's
exactly what political leaders shouldn't do."