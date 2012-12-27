BERLIN Dec 27 The worst of the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis is over, German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble has said in an interview to be published on Friday.
Schaeuble said governments in heavily indebted countries
such as Greece have now recognised that the crisis that began in
Athens three years ago will only be overcome by implementing
bitter reform measures.
"I believe the worst is past," Schaeuble told the daily
newspaper Bild in comments released on Thursday ahead of
publication.
"The government in Athens knows that it cannot financially
overburden other euro zone countries. They are thus pushing
forward with the reforms," he said.
Schaeuble also said he was optimistic about France, Europe's
second major economy, and its efforts to stop its debt burden
expanding.
"I am certain that France will fulfil its obligations," he
said. "The government definitely knows that every country has to
permanently pursue reforms to remain competitive."
Wolfgang Franz, the head of the "wise men" panel of German
government advisers and of the independent ZEW think tank, was
more cautious about calling a turnaround in the crisis that has
spread to Ireland, Portugal and Cyprus and forced Spain to seek
a bailout for its banks.
"Time will tell whether we have the worst behind us," he
said in an interview on Monday with Rheinische Post newspaper.
"There are several silver linings on the horizon. The current
account deficits in Spain and Portugal are declining because
they have become more competitive and they're exporting more.
"Greece is also undertaking considerable efforts and has
sharply reduced its net new borrowing in relation to gross
domestic product. What's also positive is that political leaders
at the European Union level have established a series of rules
for the currency union, such as the fiscal pact."
Franz said, however, he was now concerned about elections in
Italy, one of the world's biggest sovereign debtors. "If a new
government rescinds the reforms launched by (technocrat Prime
Minister) Mario Monti, that will push interest rates for Italy
up again," he said.