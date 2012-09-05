BERLIN, Sept 5 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Wednesday he believed the euro zone would
still have 17 members next year, in the latest sign that Berlin
is intent on keeping Greece in the single currency bloc.
Schaeuble has been one of Greece's most vocal critics,
rejecting the notion that Athens should receive more time to
carry out reforms, as Prime Minister Antonis Samaras wants.
But his comments to a radio station on Wednesday suggest a
more flexible German line. Other senior members of Chancellor
Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) have stressed in
recent weeks that a "Grexit" would have worrying geopolitical as
well as financial consequences.
"I expect that the euro zone will still exist in the same
form next year as now, with all 17 (member states)," Schaeuble
told rbb-Inforadio.
Greece is under pressure to identify nearly 12 billion euros
in cuts for the next two years to appease its international
lenders, the European Union (EU) and the International Monetary
Fund (IMF).
Inspectors from the so-called "troika" of the EU, IMF and
European Central Bank are due in Athens this week and are
expected to publish a report on Greece's progress next month.
German government officials have said repeatedly that they
will wait to see the contents of that report before taking any
decisions about Greece's fate.
Merkel has also warned members of her sister party, the
Christian Social Union (CSU), against talking up the likelihood
of a Greek exit.
Alexander Dobrindt, a leading member of the Bavarian
Christian Social Union (CSU), sister party to Merkel's CDU, came
under sharp criticism in the media and from other politicians
last week for predicting that Greece would no longer be a member
of the currency bloc next year.
Schaeuble said in the radio interview that he expected the
euro would be "a bit more stable" next year but that it would
take time to rebuild the trust of investors.
He stressed that Greece was a special case, a familiar
refrain from German politicians keen to ringfence the country
from other larger southern economies such as Italy and Spain
which are now also experiencing chill market winds.
"We had to implement completely extraordinary, unique
measures for Greece - a haircut of more than 50 percent, two aid
programmes of a size that we have never before seen in the
history of the IMF," he said.
"The Greek problems are completely unique and that's why
Greece's burdens are very big."
Merkel, who faces an election next year, is believed to be
reluctant to take the risk of cutting off aid to Greece, a step
that could push it out of the bloc and set off contagion to
other euro members.
But she faces growing popular opposition to helping Greece.
A Financial Times/Harris opinion poll published on Monday showed
only a quarter of Germans thought Greece should stay in the euro
zone or get more help from other countries.