BERLIN Oct 31 The 'Troika' of international lenders still has plenty of unanswered questions on Greece and its work is far from over, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

The 'Troika' - comprising officials from the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the European Commission - is negotiating with Greece on further austerity measures and reforms that will allow the release of further loans to the near-bankrupt country.

Schaeuble said a decision on how to proceed with Greece must be made in November but warned against allowing deadline pressures to lead to lousy compromises. "Time pressure cannot lead to irresponsible solutions," he said.

Schaeuble added that for a large majority of euro zone countries a debt restructuring, or 'haircut', for Greece is not legally possible.