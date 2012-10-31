BERLIN Oct 31 The 'Troika' of international
lenders still has plenty of unanswered questions on Greece and
its work is far from over, German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Wednesday.
The 'Troika' - comprising officials from the International
Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the European
Commission - is negotiating with Greece on further austerity
measures and reforms that will allow the release of further
loans to the near-bankrupt country.
Schaeuble said a decision on how to proceed with Greece must
be made in November but warned against allowing deadline
pressures to lead to lousy compromises. "Time pressure cannot
lead to irresponsible solutions," he said.
Schaeuble added that for a large majority of euro zone
countries a debt restructuring, or 'haircut', for Greece is not
legally possible.