UPDATE 3-Under pressure to soften Brexit, PM May meets Northern Irish 'kingmakers'
* Brexit talks due to begin next week (Adds meeting taking place)
BERLIN Jan 18 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's sees no risk of a downgrade to Germany's AAA-rating for its sovereign debt this year even if a recession affects the country, its European credit analyst was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
"We believe that Germany is in strong situation and should be able to see out a possible recession this year without being downgraded," German daily Bild quoted S&P analyst Moritz Kraemer saying in its Wednesday edition.
Germany is the only major euro member to retain a top notch credit rating after S&P's downgrade of France and Austria, and a matching downgrade of the euro zone bailout fund -- or European Financial Stability Facility -- which they helped guarantee.
The German economy has managed to avoid the worst impact of the euro zone debt crisis, with steady exports and consumer demand helping it grow 3 percent last year, albeit with a retraction of about 0.25 percent in the final quarter.
* Brexit talks due to begin next week (Adds meeting taking place)
BERLIN, June 13 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday the European Central Bank needed to change its current monetary policy "in a timely manner", warning that very low interest rates had caused problems in some parts of the world.