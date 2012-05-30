BERLIN May 30 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble is meeting with his Spanish counterpart in Berlin on
Wednesday, a finance ministry spokesman said, adding he could
not specify the topics on the agenda of the talks.
Spokesman Martin Kotthaus said it was a regular meeting and
he could not say who had initiated it. There would not be a news
conference thereafter, he said.
"I cannot confirm any topic, it is an informal meeting," he
said. "I expect that the banking topics as well as the
Eurogroup, G20 and Ecofin will be discussed."
The Spanish Economy Ministry also declined to make any
comment on the agenda of the meeting.
The German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said the
government was confident in the reforms the Spanish government
was implementing.
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Elisa Oddone, Additional
Reporting by Julien Toyer in Madrid)