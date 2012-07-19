EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
BERLIN, July 19 The lower house of Germany's parliament resoundingly approved Berlin's contribution to a euro zone-wide aid package for Spain's banking sector on Thursday.
The Bundestag backed the bailout by 473 votes, with 97 votes against and 13 abstentions - far more than the simple majority of the 583 members present that Chancellor Angela Merkel needed.
But Merkel fell short of a symbolically-important "chancellor majority" after 22 lawmakers from her own coalition voted against and one abstained. This was slightly fewer than the 26 coalition lawmakers who opposed the permanent bailout scheme and fiscal pact compact in parliament on June 29.
The outcome of the vote had been largely a foregone conclusion after the main opposition parties had signalled they would back the package.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has