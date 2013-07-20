BERLIN, July 20 Germany's main opposition leader
Peer Steinbrueck accused Chancellor Angela Merkel of covering up
the likelihood that German taxpayers will have to fund further
euro zone bailouts due to a looming election.
Steinbrueck, who is lagging Merkel in the run-up to the
Sept. 22 vote, was quoted by a German magazine on Saturday as
saying a fresh writedown on Greek debt would mean losses for
public creditors, in other words taxpayers.
"As such, the illusion about not being a union of joint
liability would burst like a bubble - possibly even before the
federal elections," Steinbrueck told Wirtschaftswoche.
He added it could "not be excluded in any way" that other
countries might need further financial help after the election.
Many debt experts believe Europe will have to write off some
bailout loans to Greece if the country is to make a successful
return to capital markets.
The International Monetary Fund said last month Athens may
require additional debt relief as early as next year, although
it did not specify what the relief might look like.
Merkel and her government have in recent weeks repeatedly
ruled out a further writedown of Greek debt.
An open debate about loan losses could damage Merkel in the
run-up to the vote. She is tipped to win a third term, in part
because voters believe she has shielded them from such losses
during a debt crisis that first erupted in Greece in late 2009.
Private owners of Greek debt were forced to swallow
significant losses on their holdings last year, but European
governments and the European Central Bank, which bought up Greek
bonds at the height of the crisis, have refused to take a hit.
Germany has insisted a writedown of Greek debt held by euro
zone governments would be illegal, although Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble suggested late last year that such losses
might be considered once Greece achieves a primary surplus.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Mark Potter)