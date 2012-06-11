BERLIN, June 11 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
is convinced of the need for a European financial transaction
tax and will raise the issue at a meeting later in June with the
leaders of Spain, France and Italy, a government spokesman said
on Monday.
"We are not the only ones in Europe who have a say over when
such a tax should be implemented, but we will campaign for this
with great vigour," Steffen Seibert told a regular news
conference in Berlin.
A media report at the weekend that Merkel is not serious
about implementing a European financial transaction tax
threatens to undermine an initial deal struck last week with the
opposition over the EU's planned fiscal pact.
Der Spiegel weekly reported on Sunday that Merkel's Chief
of Staff, Ronald Pofalla, had said such a tax would not get
passed in the current legislative period so the centre-right
coalition could support the idea in principle knowing it would
not have to act on it any time soon.
But government spokesman Seibert said Merkel fully supported
the idea and would campaign for it.
"The chancellor personally is convinced of the necessity of
this and will raise this issue at a four-way meeting in Rome
with Spain, France and Italy on June 22," he said.
"(French President) Francois Hollande can also be expected
to support this issue."