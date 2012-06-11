BERLIN, June 11 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Monday she would campaign for a financial transaction
tax, addressing concerns among the centre-left opposition that
her government was only using the issue as a way to get euro
crisis legislation through parliament.
"The federal government, as agreed with the opposition, will
campaign for (a financial transaction tax)," Merkel said in
Frankfurt, adding that Germany needed both functioning banks and
justice in the financial sector.
A media report at the weekend that Merkel is not serious
about implementing a European financial transaction tax has
angered opposition parties and threatens to undermine an initial
deal struck last week with the opposition over the EU's planned
fiscal pact.
Der Spiegel weekly reported on Sunday that Merkel's Chief of
Staff, Ronald Pofalla, had said such a tax would not get passed
in the current legislative period so the centre-right coalition
could support the idea in principle knowing it would not have to
act on it anytime soon.
The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have linked progress
on the tax as well as growth-boosting measures to their approval
for the fiscal pact and for the euro bailout fund, the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM).
Parliamentary leaders meet on Monday to discuss a deal
before party chiefs meet with Merkel on Wednesday.
Andrea Nahles, deputy leader of the Social Democrats, said
her party would not agree to the fiscal pact if the cabinet did
not re-commit to the tax. The SPD's support is crucial to
Merkel, who needs a two-thirds majority in the Bundestag lower
house to pass the pact.
Claudia Roth, head of Germany's Greens, also called for the
cabinet to make a decision.
"(Merkel) needs to make clear that these are real
negotiations," she said, adding that any decision needed to
stipulate that the tax would be introduced even if it is not
approved in all of the EU's 27 member states.
Government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular news
conference earlier on Monday that Merkel was convinced of the
need for a European financial transaction tax and would raise
the issue at a meeting in Rome on June 22 with the leaders of
Spain, France and Italy.
"(French President) Francois Hollande can also be expected
to support this issue," Seibert said.