BERLIN Jan 14 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told Greek leftist opposition leader Alexis Tsipras on Monday there was no alternative to the tough austerity programme being pursued by the conservative-led government in Athens.

"Minister Schaeuble has told Mr Tsipras unequivocally that there is no alternative to the... implementation of the economic adjustment programme. Minister Schaeuble urged Mr Tsipras to back the path embarked upon," a ministry source told Reuters.

Tsipras, whose opposition leftist SYRIZA party leads opinion polls in Greece, has led opposition to the spending cuts and tax hikes that Germany has insisted on in return for billions of euros in euro zone aid to stave off the country's bankruptcy.