BERLIN Nov 25 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday that euro zone governments could hold new talks on their permanent rescue fund, but stressed that the principles on which the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is based had already been agreed in May.

EU officials told Reuters earlier in the day that euro member states were considering dropping references to private sector involvement in the ESM over concern they would weigh on market confidence.

When asked about the report, Schaeuble said he could not rule out that talks on the ESM would take place in Brussels, where finance ministers will meet next week.

"One can never rule out that there are discussions in Brussels... there may well be talks in Brussels but all in all we agreed the principles of the ESM in May," he said.

After discussions between Schaeuble and his Dutch and Finnish counterparts in Berlin, the ministers put out a joint statement which said they were convinced liquidity problems in some euro member states could be addressed with an enhanced EFSF and IMF funds.

Dutch Finance Minister de Jager said increasing resources for the IMF would boost means for fighting the debt crisis without resorting to euro bonds or an increased role for the European Central Bank.

" is a separate path. This is not a leverage of the European emergency fund with IMF money, but it is IMF money for member states," De Jager told reporters.

"We have the present talks about leveraging the EFSF by private money that is one path, and that has to be done as much as possible. But we also see that there are doubts about whether it will bring enough money. That is why today we opened a second path," he added.

"There is a lot of pressure about euro bonds or European Central Bank financing, and we said 'no', we have something else, and that is an increased role for the IMF."

Increasing the resources of the IMF globally would provide more resources for emergency facilities for Spain or Italy if necessary, he said.

"We did not talk about a specific amount, but it has to be substantial."

Finnish Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen said: "If there is nothing else left than we can think about the strengthening of the role of the ECB but we prefer the role of the IMF and leveraging the EFSF. What is impossible for us are euro bonds." (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Gernot Heller; Writing by Noah Barkin)