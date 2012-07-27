BERLIN, July 27 German Finance Minister and U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will hold a joint news conference on Monday on the North Sea island of Sylt, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

Schaeuble traditionally spends his summer holiday on Sylt, a German island near the Danish border. The news conference will be at 1:30 p.m. (1130 GMT).

No details were given of the purpose of the talks which come at a tense moment in the euro crisis when the biggest countries in the currency area and the European Central Bank have pledged to do all they can to protect the currency.