UPDATE 1-Takata recommends re-electing board as search for rescue deal drags on
* Proposes reappointing all six board members at AGM on June 27
BERLIN Feb 27 Germany's parliament approved a second Greek bailout package on Monday despite growing German unease over debt-ridden Greece's ability to push ahead with painful austerity measures and remain in the euro zone.
It was not immediately clear if Chancellor Angela Merkel, facing a revolt from a small group of members of parliament from her own coalition, had to rely on opposition votes to pass the 130-billion-euro ($175 billion) Greek rescue programme.
* Proposes reappointing all six board members at AGM on June 27
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06122017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal to brief media in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an event in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release May retail inflation