BERLIN, June 14 Germany's parliament will vote
on Europe's permanent rescue mechanism and fiscal pact on June
29, Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) said on
Thursday, in time for the European Stability Mechanism to come
into force two days later.
Agreement on a date for the vote followed weeks of wrangling
as the main opposition parties pushed hard for more government
commitment to a European financial transaction tax and measures
to boost growth and jobs as conditions for lending their votes.
"The time-frame agreed now ensures the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM) can come into force on time, together with the
fiscal compact," CDU parliamentary floor leader Volker Kauder
said after a meeting between party chiefs and leading MPs.
It would be a major embarrassment for Merkel if Germany did
not approve the fiscal compact - which she championed and has
been signed by 25 countries - or the ESM, which Germany wants to
use to help recapitalise Spanish banks, by the July deadline.
The ESM, which succeeds the more restrictive temporary
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), will enter into
force once countries representing 90 percent of voting rights
have ratified it, so it cannot start without German approval.
Merkel needs the support of the main opposition to get the
two-thirds majority in the Bundestag (lower house) and Bundesrat
(upper house) needed for this vote. Social Democrats have said
they will approve it but more needs to be done on their demands
for more pro-growth measures first.
Merkel will meet with party leaders again on June 21 and
June 23 to seek a compromise with the opposition.
The voting schedule would involve the lower house voting on
the ESM and fiscal compact on June 29 at 5 p.m. (1500 GMT),
after a European Union summit on June 28 and 29.
The upper house, made up of representatives of the German
state, could vote on it later the same day.
Reiner Haseloff, CDU premier of the state of Saxony-Anhalt
said the upper house could vote in favour of the two plans, but
needs support from the federal government on reaching debt
targets.
He reiterated a call for a German debt redemption fund as a
way of cutting the debts of German states in line with fiscal
compact requirements.
Germany has had a commitment to reduce new debt anchored in
its constitution since 2009 and the European version is modelled
on that law.
However, under the German version of the law, states have
until 2020 to get their finances in order. The new European rule
has target dates for Germany's combined federal and state
budgets which kick in four years earlier and, for some aspects,
as soon as next year.