BERLIN Nov 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she rejected the idea of common euro zone debt issuance because it would remove the incentive for countries to pursue solid fiscal policies.

Despite pressure from several other countries, Merkel has long opposed euro bonds as a way of helping to solve the euro zone debt crisis.

In a speech to the HDE retail association, Merkel also said the principles of social market economics should be anchored throughout the world. (Reporting by Brian Rohan)