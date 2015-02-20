BRUSSELS Feb 20 International creditors gave
Greece until the end of Monday to present a list of reform
measures it plans and set a deadline of the end of April for
creditors agreeing to a final list, the Eurogroup said in a
joint statement on Friday.
"The Greek authorities will present a first list of reform
measures, based on the current arrangement, by the end of Monday
February 23," said the statement, which confirmed an agreement
to extend Greece's bailout programme by four months.
"The institutions will provide a first view whether this is
sufficiently comprehensive to be a valid starting point for a
successful conclusion of the review. This list will be further
specified and then agreed with the institutions by the end of
April."
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Robert-Jan
Bartunek)