BRUSSELS Feb 20 Following is the full text of a
statement by the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers on
Friday, detailing an extension of an international bailout
programme for Greece:
"The Eurogroup reiterates its appreciation for the
remarkable adjustment efforts undertaken by Greece and the Greek
people over the last years. During the last few weeks, we have,
together with the institutions, engaged in an intensive and
constructive dialogue with the new Greek authorities and reached
common ground today.
The Eurogroup notes, in the framework of the existing
arrangement, the request from the Greek authorities for an
extension of the Master Financial Assistance Facility Agreement
(MFFA), which is underpinned by a set of commitments. The
purpose of the extension is the successful completion of the
review on the basis of the conditions in the current
arrangement, making best use of the given flexibility which will
be considered jointly with the Greek authorities and the
institutions. This extension would also bridge the time for
discussions on a possible follow-up arrangement between the
Eurogroup, the institutions and Greece.
"The Greek authorities will present a first list of reform
measures, based on the current arrangement, by the end of Monday
February 23. The institutions will provide a first view whether
this is sufficiently comprehensive to be a valid starting point
for a successful conclusion of the review. This list will be
further specified and then agreed with the institutions by the
end of April.
Only approval of the conclusion of the review of the
extended arrangement by the institutions in turn will allow for
any disbursement of the outstanding tranche of the current EFSF
programme and the transfer of the 2014 SMP profits. Both are
again subject to approval by the Eurogroup.
In view of the assessment of the institutions the Eurogroup
agrees that the funds, so far available in the HFSF buffer,
should be held by the EFSF, free of third party rights for the
duration of the MFFA extension. The funds continue to be
available for the duration of the MFFA extension and can only be
used for bank recapitalisation and resolution costs. They will
only be released on request by the ECB/SSM.
In this light, we welcome the commitment by the Greek
authorities to work in close agreement with European and
international institutions and partners. Against this background
we recall the independence of the European Central Bank. We also
agreed that the IMF would continue to play its role.
The Greek authorities have expressed their strong commitment
to a broader and deeper structural reform process aimed at
durably improving growth and employment prospects, ensuring
stability and resilience of the financial sector and enhancing
social fairness. The authorities commit to implementing long
overdue reforms to tackle corruption and tax evasion, and
improving the efficiency of the public sector. In this context,
the Greek authorities undertake to make best use of the
continued provision of technical assistance.
The Greek authorities reiterate their unequivocal commitment
to honour their financial obligations to all their creditors
fully and timely.
The Greek authorities have also committed to ensure the
appropriate primary fiscal surpluses or financing proceeds
required to guarantee debt sustainability in line with the
November 2012 Eurogroup statement. The institutions will, for
the 2015 primary surplus target, take the economic circumstances
in 2015 into account.
In light of these commitments, we welcome that in a number
of areas the Greek policy priorities can contribute to a
strengthening and better implementation of the current
arrangement. The Greek authorities commit to refrain from any
rollback of measures and unilateral changes to the policies and
structural reforms that would negatively impact fiscal targets,
economic recovery or financial stability, as assessed by the
institutions.
On the basis of the request, the commitments by the Greek
authorities, the advice of the institutions, and today's
agreement, we will launch the national procedures with a view to
reaching a final decision on the extension of the current EFSF
Master Financial Assistance Facility Agreement for up to four
months by the EFSF Board of Directors. We also invite the
institutions and the Greek authorities to resume immediately the
work that would allow the successful conclusion of the review.
We remain committed to provide adequate support to Greece
until it has regained full market access as long as it honours
its commitments within the agreed framework."
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair
Macdonald)