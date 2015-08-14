PARIS Aug 14 French President Francois Hollande on Friday welcomed the agreement reached by euro zone finance ministers to launch a third Greek bailout, saying it showed Europe could move forward after months of negotiations.

"This decisive step was reached thanks to the determination of Alexis Tsipras's government, which is on a path to courageous reforms whilst remaining true to its principles of justice," Hollande said in a statement. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Kevin Liffey)