China April exports, imports rise less than expected
Beijing China's exports and imports rose in April but missed analysts' expectations, as domestic and foreign demand faltered and commodity prices fell.
FRANKFURT A new bailout deal for Greece could be agreed in time for the country to meet a July 20 deadline for the repayment of 3.5 billion euros ($3.9 billion) of bonds to the European Central Bank, a euro zone official said on Wednesday.
Asked whether agreement was possible within that time frame, the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it was 'theoretically doable'.
A second European official, who asked not to be named, said that agreement was possible within as little as two weeks.
($1 = 0.8986 euros)
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Robin Emmott)
Beijing China's exports and imports rose in April but missed analysts' expectations, as domestic and foreign demand faltered and commodity prices fell.
NEW DELHI India's most influential government think-tank has recommended lowering taxes and interest rates for loans on electric vehicles, while capping sales of conventional cars, signalling a dramatic shift in policy in one of the world's fastest growing auto markets.